St Mary’s Lower Primary Learn Fire Safety

As part of their topic on the Great Fire of London, Year 2 children at St Mary’s Lower Primary School were thrilled to welcome Firefighter Steven Soussi for an interactive and engaging demonstration on the “Fire Triangle”.

Mr. Soussi not only explained the science behind how fires start and spread but also highlighted the importance of fire prevention and safety. The children were captivated by his enthusiasm and left the session with practical knowledge they can share with their families, as well as the confidence to respond appropriately should they ever encounter a fire in the future.

Several demonstrations, using fires of different sizes, helped pupils see how easily a small flame can grow and become difficult to control. Through visual learning and demonstrations, pupils discovered that by removing just one side of the triangle, a fire can be effectively put out. This engaging lesson provided both pupils and teachers with valuable knowledge on fire prevention and safety, skills that can be applied in everyday life.