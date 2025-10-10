PAAMOA Community Choir visit St Paul’s School

The children of St Paul’s School were treated to a very special assembly this week when they were joined by members of the PAAMOA Community Choir.

The children were presented with a problem that the choir had forgotten the chorus to the classic song “Que Sera, Sera". The choir asked the children to help teach them the lyrics. In keeping with the school value of kindness, the children accepted the challenge to learn the lyrics and invited the choir to school, so that they could sing the song together.

The assembly helped teach the children the value of giving back to the community and also served as a way to bring people of all ages together.

St Paul’s School would like to thank the PAAMOA Community Choir for their visit and for sharing their love for music with all the pupils.