Autumn Cultural Programme 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to announce its cultural programme for the autumn season. Art, Literature and Christmas events are predominant in this year’s programme.

Events forming part of the programme organised or supported by GCS are:

• Autumn Classical Concert – 2nd October

• A Rocky Passage to Exile book launch – 3rd October

• A Coaching Workshop for Writers – 16th October

• Palabras Al Viento book launch – 23rd October

• The Making of an Artist book launch – 28th October

• Guy Fawkes Bonfire Night – 5th November

• 52nd International Art Exhibition – 5th to 14th November

• Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival – 10th to 16th November

• Alice’s Table book launch – 10th November

• Gibraltar Football Down Memory Lane book launch – 10th November

• Bookmark Competition prize giving – 12th November

• Christmas Festival of Lights – 21st November

• Christmas Fun Fair Attractions – 21st November to 6th January

• Annual Cultural Awards – 26th November

• Poetry Competition prize giving – 3rd December

• Christmas Saturdays – 6th and 13th December

• Christmas 80’s Party – 13th December

Minister for Culture, The Hon Christian Santos GMD MP said; “Following the popularity and success of our summer events, the Autumn Programme continues to deliver cultural offerings to our community. My thanks to GCS and all collaborators for ensuring Gibraltar has a vibrant calendar of events all year round.”

For further information please contact the GCS Events Department at the City Hall, on telephone 20067236 or via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.