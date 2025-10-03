Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025: Invitation to Local Authors

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with BOOKgem Bookshop, is extending an invitation to local authors to take part in a series of activities during the week of the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025.

Running from Monday 10th November to Sunday 16th November, the initiative seeks to celebrate and promote local writing talent as part of Gibraltar’s literary calendar. Authors are encouraged to:

• Submit their books for consideration to be stocked and sold at BOOKgem Bookshop for the week of the festival

• Express interest in a one-hour book signing slot, offering the public to meet local authors

• Deliver a talk, presentation, or recital at BOOKgem, related to their works.

This initiative aims to support and showcase Gibraltar’s writers while creating opportunities for readers and the general public to connect with homegrown talent.

Local authors who wish to participate are invited to register their interest by contacting This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or calling 20041839. Please provide your book details, preferred activity, and availability during the festival week.

Join us in celebrating literature and ensuring local voices are part of this year’s festival.