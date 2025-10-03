antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025: Invitation to Local Authors

Details
Category: Local

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with BOOKgem Bookshop, is extending an invitation to local authors to take part in a series of activities during the week of the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025. 

Running from Monday 10th November to Sunday 16th November, the initiative seeks to celebrate and promote local writing talent as part of Gibraltar’s literary calendar. Authors are encouraged to: 

• Submit their books for consideration to be stocked and sold at BOOKgem Bookshop for the week of the festival 

• Express interest in a one-hour book signing slot, offering the public to meet local authors 

• Deliver a talk, presentation, or recital at BOOKgem, related to their works. 

This initiative aims to support and showcase Gibraltar’s writers while creating opportunities for readers and the general public to connect with homegrown talent. 

Local authors who wish to participate are invited to register their interest by contacting This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.or calling 20041839. Please provide your book details, preferred activity, and availability during the festival week. 

Join us in celebrating literature and ensuring local voices are part of this year’s festival. 

 


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes