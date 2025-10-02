Ministry of Equality Marks the United Nations Day of Older Persons

The Ministry of Equality marked the United Nations International Day of Older Persons today with a morning panel discussion, ‘Building Belonging: Celebrating the power of our social connections’ at the Mayor’s Parlour, City Hall.

Minister for Equality, The Hon Christian Santos GMD MP opened the event paying special tribute to the generation of Gibraltarians who lived through the evacuation, the repatriation and the closing of the frontier. This was then followed by an address by The Hon Sir Joe Bossano KCMG, the Constituency MP with Special Responsibility for Senior Citizens. who spoke about the very positive contributions that older citizens can continue to make in post-retirement life.

The ensuing panel discussion was facilitated by Marlene Dalli from the Ministry of Equality, and the invited panellists were Kyara Lewis, Senior Social Worker at the Care Agency, Brenda Cuby CEO at GibSams, Paddy Canepa, PAAMOA (Physical Activities Association for Mature Older Adults) and Michael Clarence from Supability.

The discussion covered the services and support provided by HM Government of Gibraltar through the Care Agency, the launch of GibSilver line, the importance of social interaction and physical activity and the link to mental and physical well-being.

Following the panel discussion, stalls by several government departments, organisations and charities were at hand to give information about their services and support for older members of the community.

The Ministry of Equality would like to remind the public that it has collaborated with several charities and organisations to mark the International Day of Older Persons throughout the course of the week offering several different activities which are free and open to the public.

•Wednesday 1st October: Petanque Open Session, Gibraltar Petanque Association, Smith Dorien Avenue, 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

•Thursday 2nd October: GADS Coffee Morning, Bishop Canilla House, 9:30am – 12:30pm

•Friday 3rd October: Coffee and Art session, Gibraltar Horticultural Society, Growing Artists Studio, Irish Town, 10am to 11am. To register for this event, please contact: 54004737.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon Christian Santos GMD MP said, “I am very happy to have been able to mark and celebrate this day in a way that is positive and affirming. It is important to raise awareness of the services provided by the Care Agency and of the support offered by the new GibSilver line, by the Citizens’ Advice Bureau and the Supported Needs and Disability Office. I would like to thank all the organisations and government departments and agencies that have supported our work today and throughout the course of the week. Social connections are vital to our physical and mental well-being so I would like to encourage older members of the community to take part in the activities schedule for this week.”