New outdoor area at Moorish Castle for St Bernard’s School Children

Minister for Education John Cortes yesterday opened the “Discovery Fortress”, an outdoor adventure and education zone at Moorish Castle Estate to be used primarily by the children of St Bernard’s Lower Primary School.

The area, which until last year was derelict and overgrown, and with the crucial support of the Moorish Castle Estate Committee, has been transformed into a facility that will allow outdoor education in a safe outdoor location. It features playground furniture and areas where the children will able to do gardening and grow their own plants, while being close to the Moorish Castle with its significance for our Heritage.

The project has been funded by the Guardian Angel Foundation, with support from GibralFlora, GJBS and Britannia, with the staff of the school being fully involved also.

The idea stemmed from the staff and at the opening, Head teacher Charlene Caruana and Deputy Head Ornella Serra expressed their excitement as they addressed fellow head teachers and others who had been involved in the project.

Director of Education Keri Scott thanked all involved and stressed the value of the space to teaching and learning.

Minister Cortes also thanked all involved, highlighting the support that the Guardian Angel Foundation continues to give Education across schools and stressing how alternative areas for teaching and learning, and contact with Nature, are key to the Government’s vision for Education.