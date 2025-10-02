antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

New outdoor area at Moorish Castle for St Bernard’s School Children

Details
Category: Local

Minister for Education John Cortes yesterday opened the “Discovery Fortress”, an outdoor adventure and education zone at Moorish Castle Estate to be used primarily by the children of St Bernard’s Lower Primary School. 

The area, which until last year was derelict and overgrown, and with the crucial support of the Moorish Castle Estate Committee, has been transformed into a facility that will allow outdoor education in a safe outdoor location. It features playground furniture and areas where the children will able to do gardening and grow their own plants, while being close to the Moorish Castle with its significance for our Heritage. 

The project has been funded by the Guardian Angel Foundation, with support from GibralFlora, GJBS and Britannia, with the staff of the school being fully involved also. 

The idea stemmed from the staff and at the opening, Head teacher Charlene Caruana and Deputy Head Ornella Serra expressed their excitement as they addressed fellow head teachers and others who had been involved in the project. 

Director of Education Keri Scott thanked all involved and stressed the value of the space to teaching and learning. 

Minister Cortes also thanked all involved, highlighting the support that the Guardian Angel Foundation continues to give Education across schools and stressing how alternative areas for teaching and learning, and contact with Nature, are key to the Government’s vision for Education. 

 

       

 


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes