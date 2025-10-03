antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

St Paul's School - Loved Ones Appreciation Day

Details
Category: Local

To celebrate the first month of school this academic year, St Paul’s School surprised the children’s family members by hosting a ‘Loved Ones Appreciation Day’ outside their two school gates.

As loved ones dropped off their children in the morning, staff warmly welcomed them with tea and coffee and treated them to a selection of biscuits as a token of appreciation for their support to the school. 

St Paul’s School feels strongly about working closely together with the children’s family members and developing a partnership of cooperation, respect and support in order to ensure that every child thrives in their learning journey at the school. 

St Paul’s School would also like to thank Restsso and Caterpac Gibraltar for their kind donations in helping the school with this initiative.

      


