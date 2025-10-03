Minister Feetham visits the Admiral Insurance Gibraltar office

This week, Minister Nigel Feetham visited the office of Admiral Insurance Gibraltar, the largest insurer in Gibraltar by gross written premium. Minister Feetham met the Chief Executive Officer Will Moulder and Chief Operating Officer Lisa Casemore and their growing team to discuss how they could collaborate to attract and retain young talent in the industry.

Mr Feetham spent time meeting with Admiral colleagues and learning about how the insurer supports employees to develop new skills and gain professional qualifications.

Admiral has evolved from a monoline insurer to a leading personal lines provider and Will and Lisa highlighted the importance of good governance for delivering good customer outcomes for customers as the business and their team continues to grow.

Admiral is known for its strengths in data and Minister Feetham was interested to understand how the insurer is using Artificial Intelligence to maintain its competitive pricing across its range of insurance products.

Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, commented: “Admiral Insurance shows its commitment to Gibraltar by being one of the biggest corporate taxpayers, so it was fantastic to visit its office and talk with colleagues about why they like working for the insurer.”

“I meet so many talented young people and I’m passionate about helping them harness their skills and find good jobs. It was great to connect with the Admiral team and discuss how we can attract young talent and show that you don’t need a university degree to have a fulfilling career within the insurance industry.”

CEO of Admiral Insurance Gibraltar, Will Moulder, commented: “It was a pleasure to welcome Nigel to our office.

“We have been in Gibraltar for over two decades and are proud of the business that we have built here. We are always looking for ways to attract young talent and are committed to providing opportunities for colleagues to grow and expand their expertise. We are really excited to welcome an apprentice to the team over the next few months and look forward to working with Nigel in the future to demonstrate the diverse roles and opportunities that working in the insurance industry can offer.”