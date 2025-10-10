Minister Arias-Vasquez welcomes two new Diabetes Specialist Nurses

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez MP, has welcomed two new Diabetes Specialist Nurses who have now joined the multidisciplinary team at the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA).

Their appointment delivers on a commitment made by the Minister during her 2025 Budget Speech, as part of the Government’s ongoing drive to strengthen support for people living with diabetes in Gibraltar.

Recruitment for these posts has been particularly challenging due to the global shortage of diabetes professionals, which has affected health systems across the world. The GHA’s new ability to advertise through NHS Professionals has been key in overcoming this challenge, widening Gibraltar’s reach and enabling the successful appointment of two highly experienced specialist nurses.

The new nurses will work across primary and secondary care to support patients in the management of their condition. Their role will include patient education, insulin management, and the coordination of care alongside GPs, consultants, dietitians, and pharmacists.

This forms part of the GHA’s wider programme of work to expand nurse-led services, improve chronic disease management, and promote prevention and early intervention across all areas of healthcare.

GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, said: “The addition of two Diabetes Specialist Nurses represents an important investment in patient care. Diabetes affects a growing number of people in Gibraltar, and having dedicated professionals in these posts will allow us to deliver more proactive and coordinated care. I warmly welcome them both to the GHA.”

Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “In my Budget Speech, I made a clear commitment to recruit two Diabetes Specialist Nurses as part of our plan to strengthen the pathway for diabetes care. I am very proud that we have delivered on that promise.

“Recruiting specialist nurses in diabetes has been extremely difficult because of the global shortage, but through our new access to NHS Professionals we have finally been able to attract and appoint the right individuals.

“This is another example of how we are delivering the right care, in the right setting, at the right time. I want to thank the GHA recruitment team and our clinical leads for their persistence and hard work in making this happen, and to warmly welcome both nurses to Gibraltar.”