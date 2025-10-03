antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Pre-construction works commence for Gibraltar’s new Sewage Treatment Plant at Europa Point

Details
Category: Local

Following the award of the Sewage Treatment Plant tender earlier in June this year to Ecowaters Limited, the Ministry for the Environment is pleased to confirm that the preliminary works are now commencing.  

Ecowaters Limited will be carrying out all the necessary pre-construction assessments and onsite enabling works to allow the project to progress into the next stages. Over the coming months, Ecowaters will be working together with its appointed contractors to develop the design and complete the Planning Application, including the required Environmental Impact Assessment and fine tune any necessary design requirements. 

The Ministry for the Environment will be providing further updates on the project as it develops given the pressing need to have the plant constructed and commissioned as soon as possible. 

Minister for the Environment John Cortes said: “I am really pleased that we are finally able to get this show on the road, after all the difficulties that we have encountered in the past.  The Waste Water Treatment Plant will become a reality in a couple of years and, together with other developments in treatment of solid waste, we will have completely turned around how we deal with our waste, ensuring it is disposed of in an environmentally sustainable manner.” 


