Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival - Schools Programme Authors Announced

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministries of Tourism and Culture, is delighted to announce the authors for the 2025 Schools Programme of the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival.

This year the events, sponsored by the John Mackintosh Educational Trust, brings together a diverse range of voices, with international and local authors offering workshops and talks aimed at inspiring young people.

International Authors

Internationally acclaimed children’s author and illustrator James Mayhew joins the festival, sharing his much-loved storytelling through music and art. In his workshop, A Symphony of Stories, James will guide students through tales that inspired great classical music, including Debussy’s sunken city, Holst’s planets, and Stravinsky’s Firebird. As he paints live in time with the music, children will experience the magic of combining illustration and sound in a unique and engaging way.

Ian Moore, leading stand-up comedian and TV personality will also be joining the Festival this year for both the general public and schools programme. Ian lives in rural France and will be focusing on his book ‘Death and Boules’, a murder mystery perfect for fans of Richard Osman, Julia Chapman or MC Beaton. This follows on from his best-selling book ‘Death and Croissants’.

Justin Rollins, whose work explores youth culture, crime, and social identity, earning recognition across the academic spectrum will be part of the offering. His talk will focus on street art versus graffiti and explore how works by Banksy and others are recognised by some London councils as art, while font-style graffiti, which is rooted in the original subculture, is stigmatised, and often leads to prosecution. He frames this as a class struggle also threading his personal story through his talk.

Molly McElwee, a journalist specialising in women’s sport and tennis, as well as writing about football and Olympic and Paralympic disciplines. She has written for the Daily Telegraph and hosted the ‘Off the Bench’ podcast. In 2024 she won the Tom Perrotta Prize, awarded by the International Tennis Writers’ Association (ITWA) to a writer aged 35 or under who shows excellence in tennis journalism.

Local Authors

The festival is equally proud to showcase the talents of Gibraltar’s own writers, each bringing their personal stories and perspectives to the classroom and/or the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

• Rebecca Fa introduces Me Acuerdo: Memories of Gibraltar’s Old Town, a community oral history project capturing the voices and experiences of older generations. Her workshop will invite children to explore the importance of preserving living memory, with interactive activities encouraging students to share and record their own family stories.

• Melanie Piñero, a primary school teacher, presents Warrior: A Tale of Courage, inspired by her own personal journey. Her session highlights resilience and self-belief, encouraging students to see challenges as opportunities for growth and courage.

• Kieron Prescott brings his novella The Shadows We Call Home, a thought-provoking tale blending philosophy and fantasy. His workshop will use illustrations, thought experiments, and discussion to encourage older students to reflect on their inner world, challenge limiting beliefs and leave with a greater sense of self-awareness.

• Karim Vatvani will present his latest work Marathon Vat, a story promoting multiculturalism and navigating differences in language barriers and cultures to help each other globally.

• Sonia Golt BEM, an experienced journalist and broadcaster, shares her most recent publication The Curtain Call, a thriller exploring obsessive love. Sonia’s long literary career, spanning poetry, short stories and children’s books, will inspire students to embrace storytelling in all its forms.

• Lenka Tryb, illustrator and storyteller, brings her picture book The Great Rumble to younger audiences. Lenka was inspired by her experiences with working with children and created a story about how feeling safe and at home can at times appear under threat and how hope and friendship is an essential element in our journey when faced with change and adversity.

• Manolo Galliano, Gibraltarian author and historian with a lifelong passion for the Rock’s history and culture. He has written several books about Gibraltar’s streets, churches, and traditions, including A Rocky Labyrinth, Beyond the Ramparts, and Pan Dulces & Mince Pies, which celebrate our unique Llanito heritage.

• Shane Dalmedo, author of Gustavo Bacarisas, an illustrated book on one of Gibraltar’s most prolific artists, will be delivering storytelling sessions to young people. Shane is a successful mixed media artist and illustrator having exhibited in UK, Spain and Morocco and is also nominated for a Gibraltar Cultural Award 2025, for the second year running.

• Alice Mascarenhas, local journalist and broadcaster will be presenting a book on her later father, a prominent journalist and broadcaster, Manolo Mascarenhas. He was known for his Radio Gibraltar 1960s broadcast of ‘Palabras al Viento’, which covered Gibraltarian life between 1946 and 1972.

• Professors Clive & Geraldine Finlayson & Dr Stewart Finlayson

This family trio of researchers from the Gibraltar National Museum will present an engaging talk on Gibraltar’s history and geography. Drawing on decades of firsthand research, they will explore how the Rock’s unique environment shaped its identity, sharing discoveries from their work on Neanderthals and biodiversity. Illustrated with striking photography and rare archival images they will offer GCSE and A Level students a vivid, personal insight.

Minister for Tourism and Culture, the Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP, said: “This year’s schools line-up promises to spark imagination and creativity across Gibraltar. Through the varied lineup of contributors, the festival continues to nurture a love of literature and to inspire the next generation of readers and storytellers. I am very grateful to the John Mackintosh Educational Trust for their ongoing support with this programme, year after year.”

For further information please contact the Development team at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.