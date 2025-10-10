Increase in Irregular Residence Cases Following Immigration Measures

HM Government of Gibraltar notes that since yesterday’s publication of the Legal Notice introducing a temporary pause on new residence registrations, the Department of Immigration and Home Affairs (DIHA) has experienced a significant number of individuals attempting to regularise their status without having any prior record of lawful residence.

Many of those presenting at the Department have been unable to produce documentation to substantiate their claimed long-term presence in Gibraltar, while others have been found to be in possession of expired civilian registration cards, in some cases lapsed for several years.

The Government considers that this reinforces the importance of protecting the integrity of Gibraltar’s immigration and registration systems to ensure that the benefits of residing in Gibraltar are reserved for those who have a legitimate claim to do so and to contribute positively to our society, our economy and our community. The publication of the Notice has already caused individuals who have been living or working in Gibraltar unlawfully, outside the framework of legitimate residence, to present themselves to the Department seeking a way to continue their privileged access to Gibraltar’s public services, in many cases having not contributed a penny.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: “These measures are designed to ensure fairness, transparency, and integrity in our immigration system. They are not about penalising those who live and work in Gibraltar legitimately and contribute to our economy and community, but about identifying and addressing cases where people are here unlawfully. We have a duty to ensure that Gibraltar’s systems and services, which are the envy of the world, are respected and that those who play by the rules are properly protected.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the hardworking officials at the Department for Immigration and Home Affairs, many of whom have had a difficult day dealing with belligerent individuals who have found themselves caught out as running foul of the law. Their professional conduct has been commendable, and any incidents of aggression or inappropriate behaviour by those attending any Government counter at any time will always be dealt with in line with the Government’s zero tolerance policy.”