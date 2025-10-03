Second PATHS Certificate Presentation

The Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism is proud to announce the successful completion of the second PATHS Certificate Presentation under their Supported Employment Programme, held at the Mayor’s Parlour.

This event marked another milestone in a programme that continues to go from strength to strength, supporting individuals to gain meaningful work experience and skills through structured training and workplace opportunities.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP, presented the certificates and expressed his pride in the continued success of the programme, stating: “I am very pleased to see the impact this initiative is having on participants. It is a privilege to support and deliver this important work under my Ministry. The PATHS programme proves what individuals can achieve when they are provided with the right tools and opportunities.”

The Ministry congratulates all participants on their achievements and extends its gratitude to all partners, employers and staff who contribute to the ongoing success of this initiative.