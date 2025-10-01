Housing Department Simplifies Housing Application Process to Give Applicants a Clear Choice

The Ministry for Housing has begun contacting all existing housing applicants to update their records under a new Housing Application Form.

This change, announced by the Hon Minister Orfila in her Budget Speech in July 2025, will make it easier to distinguish between applicants who are seeking Government rental accommodation and those who are only interested in Affordable Housing schemes.

Letters are being sent this week to everyone currently on the Government Waiting List and Pre-List. Applicants will be asked to confirm their preference and return the completed form to the Housing Department.

Forms can be handed in via a drop-off box at the Housing Department counters, Suite 9.7–9.9 ICC (Irish Town entrance), from 9am to 2pm on working days until the end of October 2025.

From 1st October 2025, the new Housing Application Form will also apply to new applicants, who will now be able to choose between applying for Government accommodation or Affordable Housing.

This update will help ensure that housing lists remain accurate and that homes are allocated more fairly and efficiently.

Minister for Housing, Hon Pat Orfila MP, said:

“Many people on the housing waiting lists are not actually interested in renting at all. We often make offers to applicants who then refuse any allocation because they prefer to buy. This new system makes clear who is interested in renting and who is interested in buying, ensuring that those who want to purchase are not disadvantaged by being on the rental list. I am very pleased to be spearheading this important initiative for the Government.”