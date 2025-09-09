Chief Minister’s National Day Message 2025

As we Gibraltarians celebrate National Day this year, each of us will be very happy that I was able to announce an agreement between the UK and the EU which is fully respectful of all aspects of British Sovereignty over Gibraltar.

Last year I made clear that we would not agree to any arrangements which compromised our sovereignty, jurisdiction or control in any respect.

I said we would not agree to any deal which compromised one grain of our land, one drop of our waters or one breath of our air.

That is what we have achieved.

It was for that reason that I had been able to guarantee at election time that I would not bring back a deal unless it was safe, secure and beneficial.

We knew that we would simply not agree to anything which in any way amounted to a concession on our sovereignty.

And so this year, as we look forward to the year ahead for our nation, we can have the security of knowing that the UK / EU deal in respect of Gibraltar is being turned into a treaty the terms of which WILL be safe, secure and beneficial for Gibraltar with no sovereignty compromises.

As a result, you can see that the Government that I lead has been true to the maxim that “the soil of Gibraltar shall belong to no-one but the People of Gibraltar…”.

These are the words on the banner hanging at Casemates each year when we congregate to celebrate National Day.

These are the words of our forefathers in the Legislative Council in 1964.

They are the words that will continue to guide our approach to negotiations of the text of the treaty that will give international legal form to our agreement with the European Union for our future relationship.

Our commitment to these principles are the foundations of our politics for those of us in the GSLP Liberal Government and we have been true to these principles throughout these negotiations.

There will never be any change in the sovereignty of Gibraltar, or any part of it, because that is what the people of Gibraltar want.

On National Day, as we celebrate our right to determine our future for ourselves, that is what we are protecting and proclaiming to the world.

In October, I will, once again, defend that in New York at the UN General Assembly’s Fourth Committee with the same vigour as I will on Wednesday at Casemates in celebration with all of you.

Always insisting that our Gibraltar is red, white and blue; red, white and proud; and red, white and FREE.

Happy National Day to all residents of Gibraltar and all Gibraltarians abroad.