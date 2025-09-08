National Day Beach Arrangements

The Lifeguard Service at Public Beaches will conclude on Sunday 14th September 2025; this being the last day during which this service will be active. The umbrella stores will continue to be available for public use until 30th September 2025.

The Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage would like to take this opportunity to inform the public that the setting up of beach furniture overnight is not an authorised practice. Nonetheless, beach goers wishing to set up in preparation for National Day will be exceptionally allowed to do so on the preceding evening, that is, Tuesday 9th September 2025, but not any earlier. The Department urges all beach goers to refrain from setting up or cordoning off areas of public beach any earlier, as this would only cause unnecessary disruptions to the daily beach operation. Firstly, it would prevent the adequate cleaning of the beaches and then it could pose a danger to beach users, creating delays in the access to the shoreline in the case of an emergency.

The Department thanks all beach goers for their co-operation and wish them all an enjoyable National Day.