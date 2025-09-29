Remembrance Sunday Ceremony to Return to the Cross of Sacrifice

The Government of Gibraltar announces that this year’s Remembrance Sunday ceremony will take place at the Cross of Sacrifice on Winston Churchill Avenue. By returning to its more traditional and appropriate location, the ceremony will be observed in a setting of solemnity and respect.

The Cross of Sacrifice is a monument of profound significance, erected to honour those who fell in the World Wars and in subsequent conflicts. Its presence serves as a lasting reminder of the courage and sacrifice of the men and women who gave their lives in service to freedom and peace. Holding the ceremony at this monument reinforces the enduring importance of remembrance at the very place dedicated to that purpose.

The opening of Kingsway means that the relocation of the ceremony to Winston Churchill Avenue will now also reduce the disruption to traffic and the wider community compared to hosting the ceremony on Line Wall Road.

Parking arrangements for wreath layers, along with other logistical details, will be communicated in due course.

The Government encourages the community to join together on Sunday 9th November in quiet reflection to honour the sacrifices of all those who gave their lives in service.