Breast Cancer Support Group donate gift bags to GHA patients

The Gibraltar Breast Cancer Support Group will be handing over 200 ‘goody bags’ for patients at the St Bernard’s Hospital oncology suite on 29th September 2025. This is the second time that the group makes a substantial donation of this type after 150 such gifts were presented in December 2023.

The goody bags consist of essential toiletries tailored specifically for cancer patients, greatly helping to make their treatment experience more manageable, herbal teas and a card with an inspirational quote.

Chairwoman Mercy Posso, explained that the group originated after her own experience as a two time cancer survivor and decided to help others in the same situation.

She said: “This is a patient led initiative based on a personal experience, knowing what a person undergoing something like this faces and their immediate needs.”

Although the group was originally formed to help persons undergoing Chemotherapy for breast cancer, the focus was then widened to include patients with other types of cancer.

Mercy also thanked her small, hard working committee for their dedication and efforts, noting that both their Flag Day and Pink Parties have now become popular events in the social calendar raising thousands of pounds thanks to the generosity and solid support of the community. “I would like to thank Gibraltar as a whole but also shops and traders who are so generous in their donations of the prizes that we later raffle as part of our fund raising activities.”

Since the group’s inception back in 2007, they have raised £600,000 for Oncology patients in Gibraltar.

GHA Director General Kevin McGee said: “For many years the Breast Cancer Support Group has been a stalwart ally of the Gibraltar Health Authority. Their voluntary efforts to bring comfort to persons undergoing difficult times is commendable, and we are deeply appreciative of their work and extraordinary kindness. These 200 goody bags packed with items aimed at easing the side effects of treatment will be swiftly distributed and no doubt put to good use in the wards.”

Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “I would like to thank Mercy Posso and her committee for once again thinking of patients at a very difficult moment in their lives. Small gestures like these goody bags can make treatment a little easier and remind people that they are not alone. Their support comes at a time when we are also making real progress on our new Oncology Suite, which is well under way and will provide a much-improved environment for patients. It is great to see charities and the GHA moving forward together to improve cancer care in Gibraltar.”