Minister Arias-Vasquez announces New Dementia Assessment Unit at Ocean Views to be named in Honour of Daphne Alcantara

Earlier today, the Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, officially opened the Dementia Awareness Conference at Boyd’s, an event jointly organised by the Gibraltar Health Authority in collaboration with the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society (GADS).

During her address, the Minister announced the construction of a new Dementia Assessment Unit at Ocean Views. The facility will be located on the site of the current Sunshine Ward, which will be repurposed to accommodate this important new service.

The new Unit will comprise 14 beds across 7 rooms and will be staffed by professionals trained in Positive Behaviour Support (PBS), a compassionate and evidence-based approach to understanding and responding to behaviours often associated with dementia. In addition to assessment and care, the Unit will also increase the provision of vital respite beds for individuals living with dementia, helping to assist families providing care in the community.

At present, people living with dementia who exhibit responsive behaviours are often admitted to St Bernard’s Hospital, Ocean Views, or to respite beds at Hillsides. These settings are not always appropriate or therapeutic for managing the complex needs of people living with dementia. The new Dementia Assessment Unit will fill this gap, providing a purpose-built and specialised environment to deliver the right care, in the right place.

This development is a key part of the National Dementia Strategy (2023–2028), which identified the need for a seamless and comprehensive care pathway from diagnosis through to end-of-life care. The introduction of this new facility is an important part of that and will ensure that all individuals living with dementia in Gibraltar receive appropriate, person-centred care in an environment tailored to their needs.

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “I was delighted to officially open the Dementia Awareness Conference this morning. Dementia is condition that can affect any one of us and currently affects many in our community. The number of people affected by the condition is, sadly, only growing. I was very pleased to have been able to announce the creation of this new facility, which will significantly enhance the quality of care we provide to our loved ones with Dementia and, importantly, improve the respite care offered to their families. I know how difficult it can be to care for someone, not least with dementia, so I am proud to be the Minister for Health that will deliver this Dementia Assessment Unit.

“This announcement also marks the legacy of the late Daphne Alcantara, who fought tirelessly for this cause over so many years as GADS Chairwomen. Before her sudden passing, I promised her that I would deliver this Unit whilst I was the Minister for Health and today I am proud to honour that promise in her memory. I am delighted to also announce that the ward will be named after Daphne. I look forward to inaugurating this facility in the next 6-12 months.”