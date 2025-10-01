Convent Christmas Card Competition 2025

His Excellency the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst KCVO CBE, in association with the Department of Education, is pleased to announce the 2025 official Christmas card design competition for school children in Gibraltar.

The deadline for submission is 09.00 hrs on Friday 7th November 2025.

Competition Guidelines:

• The competition is open to all schools in Gibraltar for Years 3 to 6 pupils.

• Designs must be done by hand and not by a computer programme.

• The Christmas card can be Landscape or Portrait in orientation.

• There should be no writing on the card.

• To allow for easy print reproduction, designs must not be three-dimensional.

• All submissions should be made through the school.

Judges:

All entries will be judged by a panel of judges, including His Excellency the Governor and the Minister for Education. Cards will be judged on the degree to which they meet three criteria: a representation of the spirit and events of a Gibraltarian Christmas; visual and emotional impact; and design originality.

Prizes:

The Winner will receive an Apple iPad A16 (11th generation) Wi-Fi 128GB.

The first runner-up will receive Apple Airpods4 with noise cancellation with the second runner-up receiving a Newton Store voucher for £60.

All prizes have been kindly donated by Newton Store.

The Winner along with the two runners-up (along with a friend and a teacher) will also be invited to lunch with His Excellency and the Minister for Education at The Convent.

The Winner’s card will be reproduced as His Excellency the Governor’s official Christmas card and sent widely within Gibraltar and to UK, including to His Majesty The King.