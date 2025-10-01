Eastside Sewage Transfer Scheme – Phase 4 Works at Transport Road

HM Government of Gibraltar announces that works on Phase 4 of the Eastside Sewage Transfer Scheme (ESTS) will begin on Saturday 4 October 2025. This major infrastructure programme is designed to modernise Gibraltar’s sewage network and protect the environment.

Phase 4 of the scheme will deliver a new twin pipeline from the Saluting Battery through to Rosia Parade. The Transport Road section, due to last around 12 weeks, involves the installation of 98 metres of pipe at an average depth of 2.4 metres. The works are being carried out by GJBS Ltd with the overall Phase 4 expected to run for one year. Further works and traffic arrangements for the other sections will be announced at the appropriate time.

Traffic Management

• Traffic coming down South Pavilion Road will continue towards Rosia Road and Rosia Bay.

• Traffic coming up Cumberland Road will not be able to continue towards Rosia Bay.

• Traffic from Nelson’s View and Rosia Bay will be diverted along Rosia Road.

• Adjustments will also be made at the Both Worlds traffic lights to ease flow and improve bus schedules.

Parking

• Temporary loss of parking along Transport Road, parts of Rosia Road (opposite Cumberland Road), and five bays near Bayview and the Clock Tower (to accommodate a temporary bus stop).

• On 4 October, short-term restrictions will be in place to allow vehicles to be reoriented in line with the new traffic flow.

Bus Service

• Route 4 will be suspended during the works.

• Routes 3, 8 and 9 will be modified, with improved frequency on Routes 8 and 9.

• Temporary bus stops will operate at Bayview Terraces and Rosia Plaza.

The Government thanks the public for its cooperation and understanding while these essential works are carried out.

These improvements will ensure a modern and resilient sewage system capable of meeting Gibraltar’s long-term needs.