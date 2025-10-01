antidepresivos sin receta
Year 13 Students Present Sociology Research to Minister for Education

Minister for Education, John Cortes, attended a special presentation of Sociology Research Projects by Year 13 students from Gibraltar’s secondary schools. 

The projects, all based on original research carried out during Year 12 under the guidance of teachers Dylan Cascara and Jamie Bosio, explored a diverse range of topics highly relevant to today’s educational landscape. 

The presentations included: 

Leila Debono, Kelsey Muscat and Sofia Afzan – AI in the Classroom

Ella Bocarisa, Tyler Mauro and Adele Caetano – Behaviour and Educational Achievement

Sarah Pereira, Aimee Reyes, Faye Deeley and Erin Rodriguez – The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Education

Arianne Mena and Aimee Linares – The Impact of Academic Pressure

Shanelle Moreno and Naomi Amor – The Influence of Social Media on Academic Motivation

All five projects were of a very high standard and addressed issues central to modern-day education. 

Minister Cortes commented: 

I was very much impressed by all five presentations. They provided information and data, as well as feedback from students and teachers, that are very helpful in developing policy – and some of their findings will do just that. I am always proud of our young people and of the calibre of citizens that our schools are guiding.

 

   


