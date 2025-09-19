Cultural Services announce Bonfire Night event

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, and in collaboration with The Gibraltar Scouts Association, is excited to announce the return of Bonfire Night.

The event will take place on Wednesday 5th November 2025 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at Little Bay Car Park and will include a competition for the ‘Best Guy’, entertainment and food stalls.

We encourage the community to get creative and take part by making their own ‘Guy’. A £5 participation fee applies, with all proceeds going to GBC Open Day.

Entry forms and competition rules are available to download at www.culture.gi/forms.

For more information, please contact the GCS Events Department at 200 67236 or