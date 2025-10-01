GCS Support participation of Gibraltar Poets at Patras Festival

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is pleased to have supported Gabriel Moreno and Jonathan Teuma’s participation at this year’s 8th Patras World Poetry Festival.

The festival offered a varied programme where poetry is promoted and embraced in conversation, outdoor readings and performance. Over 80 Participants from 23 countries met in a bid to promote joint dialogue on festival practice, translation and audience development. Voices beyond the Horizon treats poetry as a language of connection in unstable times, with poetry offering reflection, solidarity and a shared public space. Gibraltar Cultural Services is committed to providing opportunities and platforms to local writers and creatives in a bid to encourage development and growth.

Gabriel and Jonathan were honoured to represent Gibraltar and share a taste of our Llanito strand of poetical expression through performance poetry, spoken word and song. The poets were able to share multiple literary conversations and attend and participate in round table discussions which contemplated the role of poetry in the 21st century and explored the relationship of literature within global, political and social affairs. Their performances in Llanito, Spanish and English were received with interest and excitement.

They add the most inspiring factor was experiencing the camaraderie between poets from Argentina to Bulgaria, North Macedonia to Norway and Arzebaijan reflecting, curiosity, respect and mutual admiration. They highlighted that this form of connection in times of division will remain in their system as a utopian vision of togetherness and a beacon of hope for the future.

GCS is also pleased to announce that one of the organisers of this international event Dr Tassos Pagiaslis will be participating in a poetry panel as part of the 2025 Gibraltar Gibunco Literary Festival. This is scheduled for Wednesday 12th November at 5;30pm at the John Mackintosh Hall. Tickets for the event will be on sale at buytickets.gi as from the 1st October.