The Tunnels: Gibraltar’s WWII Experience Unveils Two New Rooms Showcasing the Guns of the Rock and the Gibraltar Defence Force

The Tunnels: Gibraltar’s WWII Experience has just completed two new immersive spaces that further expand the story of Gibraltar during the Second World War.

The first, The Gunners Gallery, is dedicated to the formidable guns that once defended the Rock. Thanks to generous donations from local businesses and families, visitors can now view authentic artefacts that illustrate the immense firepower available to Gibraltar during the war. The gallery also highlights the creation of the Gibraltar Defence Force (GDF) — the proud Gibraltarians who volunteered to man the defences. Their contribution is brought vividly to life through real items kindly donated by veterans’ families, ensuring their stories endure for future generations.

Adjoining the gallery, a new cinema space has been developed, screening rare original footage from the Imperial War Museum. This is complemented by new films produced with the Gibraltar Tourist Board, documenting the efforts to restore artefacts, preserve the site, and showcase unique features such as its original wartime graffiti.

With these new additions, The Tunnels: Gibraltar’s WWII Experience continues its mission to preserve and share the rich wartime heritage of Gibraltar — bringing the stories of the Rock’s defenders to life for generations to come.

Christian Wright, Director of WrightTech Ltd, said:

“We are excited to unveil another micro gallery that adds further layers to our shared story. This new space provides a platform to share Gibraltar’s history with the many visitors who come to the Rock, while also preserving it for our own people.”

Minister for Heritage John Cortes commented:

“Our unprecedented progress in protecting, restoring and promoting our heritage continues apace, as these two new spaces show. Excellent work once again by the Tunnels Team!”.