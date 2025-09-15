New Early Birds Nursery Opens

The extension to St Martin’s School on Glacis Road which now houses the Early Birds Nursery opened its doors on Thursday after being refurbished and kitted out by GJBS.

The premises holds four classrooms as well as a sensory hub with three rooms, a nurse’s station and the staff room, with outdoor play areas provided next door at PossAbilities.

The Department of Education appreciates the understanding of the neighbours at Glacis Estate who will have some parking limitations on school days to allow safe drop-off and collection.

Minister for Education, the Hon Prof John Cortes, visited the new location on its first day accompanied by Education officials and commented: “We are really pleased with the new facility and how well it provides for the needs of the children and the staff. We were committed to ensuring that we were able to cater for these families this September. The facilities are excellent and I could tell during our visit how pleased all concerned are with these fantastic new premises.”