Expression of Interest: Design of Roundabout Centrepieces

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, through the Ministry of Transport, is inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI) from architects and design professionals to submit a fee proposal for the creation of landmark centrepiece structures for two key roundabouts along Devil’s Tower Road:

• The Sundial Roundabout

• The Kingsway Tunnel (Eastern Beach) Roundabout

This initiative forms part of the Government’s ongoing programme to enhance Gibraltar’s urban landscape. The two projects are intended to deliver striking, iconic features that will serve as welcoming landmarks for both residents and visitors, while reflecting Gibraltar’s unique identity, culture and heritage.

Design Theme

The overarching theme for both centrepieces will be British Gibraltar.

Designs should celebrate Gibraltar’s heritage and identity, highlighting its links to Britain while serving as symbols of civic pride and recognition.

The design must:

• Demonstrate creativity and originality.

• Interpret the theme of “British Gibraltar” in a meaningful and enduring way.

• Integrate sensitively with their surroundings.

• Incorporate durable, sustainable and low-maintenance materials.

• Be suitably scaled and proportioned to ensure clear visibility from all traffic approaches while not obstructing sight lines or road safety.

• Reinforce Devil’s Tower Road’s role as a principal gateway to Gibraltar.

The fee proposal must be accompanied with the following relevant information:

• A statement of the proposed design approach.

• A portfolio highlighting relevant experience.

The one lump sum fee submitted must encompass the following:

Requirements

• Two (2) conceptual design ideas for each roundabout, each presented with a minimum of five elevations (north, south, east, west and aerial plan).

o The preparation of the conceptual designs.

o The development of the chosen concept into a 3D digital model of each roundabout.

o The production of full as-built construction drawings of the chosen concept of each roundabout.

o Associated professional services to support the design from inception to the delivery of both as built design drawings.

o To hours per week of meeting time with His Majesty’s of Gibraltar appointed Project Manager or Ministry’s Technical Team to discuss the design from inception to the creation of the as built drawings.

Submission Details

The closing date for the submission of Expressions of Interest is 12:00hrs on Friday, 24th October 2025.

All submissions must be delivered by hand to:

The Ministry of Transport, 1st Floor, Leanse Place, Town Range, Gibraltar.

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar looks forward to engaging with the design community to deliver two new centrepiece structures that will stand as lasting symbols of Gibraltar’s British identity and civic pride.