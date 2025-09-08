Cross-Party UK Parliamentarians to mark National Day

National Day will once again see a cross-party delegation of Members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords arrive in Gibraltar on a working visit.

The delegation will have the opportunity to discuss current affairs in a briefing with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister.

This will include discussions on the proposed Gibraltar treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

The UK MPs will also participate in a number of events to mark Gibraltar National Day, including the political rally at Casemates.

The delegation will be led by the Chair of the All-Party Group on Gibraltar Amanda Martin MP. It will include representation from the Labour Party, the Conservative Party, the Liberal Democrats, the Ulster Unionists and Crossbenchers.

The visiting Parliamentarians will be:

• Amanda Martin MP (Labour) APGG Chair

• Matt Bishop MP (Labour)

• Martin Vickers MP (Conservative)

• Lord Brady (Conservative)

• Baroness Hooper (Conservative)

• Lord Kempsell (Conservative)

• Edward Morello MP (Liberal Democrats)

• Lord Rogan (Ulster Unionist Party)

• Baroness Bulter-Sloss (Crossbencher)

In addition to the above, former Conservative MP and chair of the APPG Sir Bob Neill will be formally bestowed with the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar by the Deputy Mayor today, Monday.