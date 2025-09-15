The 29th Calpe Conference commences on Thursday

This year’s Calpe Conference, in its 29th iteration, commences on Thursday 18th September at the Second World War Tunnels site at Hay’s Level. The Conference will be officially launched by Professor John Cortes at 9 am and will dedicate three full days to the subject of “Gibraltar in the Second World War and in other global conflicts: the importance of geography”. The conference brings together scholars from Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, Spain, Malta, Israel, and the United States.

The first of three days will be dedicated to “other global conflicts” and Gibraltar’s involvement in them. This day will focus on Gibraltar during the Greek-Carthaginian-Roman conflicts between the 9th and 2nd Centuries BCE, which ended with the ceasing of activities at the Sanctuary in Calpe, the northern Pillar of Herakles. It will also look at the invasion and conquest of Hispania and the growth of al-Andalus after Tarik’s landing in Gibraltar in 711 CE, including recently published information revealing links with significant climate change at the time. The role of Gibraltar in the conflict which has been termed the Gibraltar Crusade and the Battle for the Strait, will lead to a discussion of Gibraltar’s strategic importance in the 14th Century, and in particular the importance of the castle and its massive tower. The early British period, and particularly the Great Siege (1779-83), Nelson’s time in Gibraltar during the Napoleonic wars, through to the construction of the dockyard will bring the conference to the Second World War. Colonel Jason Musteen (retd.), of the United States Military Academy at West Point, and author of the book Nelson’s Refuge. Gibraltar in the Age of Napoleon, will be talking in this first session, which will conclude with an account, by Mr Christian Wright, of the works that have been carried out at Hay’s Level.

The second and third days concentrate on the Second World War but will also include an account of Gibraltar’s role during the Spanish Civil War by Dr Gareth Stockey. Other talks will cover a diversity of topics, such as Operation Felix and beyond. The Axis powers and Gibraltar in the Second World War by Professor Matthias Strohn who is Head of Historical Analysis at the Centre for Historical Analysis and Conflict Research (CHACR), the strategic think tank for the British Army. There will also be papers looking at Gibraltar and Malta, by Mr Gianluca Giorgio Falzon of the University of Malta, and also the conflict as seen from the other end of the Mediterranean, in Israel, by Professor Mina Weinstein-Evron of Haifa University.

The evacuation will be covered by former archivist Mr Thomas Finlayson, who has written widely on the subject, including the landmark book The Fortress Came First: Story of the Civilian Population of Gibraltar During the Second World War. The conference ends with two papers from renowned scholars Geoffrey Plank on The Second World War, the Strait of Gibraltar, and decolonisation around the world, and Oxford Professor Yasmin Khan on Gibraltar as an imperial nexus in the Second World War: a social history.

Registration, which is free for residents, is still possible through the Gibraltar National Museum’s web site: https://www.gibmuseum.gi/news/calpe-2025