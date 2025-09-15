GHA ‘Vague Symptoms’ Awareness Campaign

The Gibraltar Health Authority, in conjunction with Public Health, is launching the Vague Symptoms Protocol Campaign to raise awareness within our community. This initiative aims to help individuals recognise and act on subtle or unclear health symptoms that could indicate more serious underlying conditions.

Vague symptoms are nonspecific medical complaints that can be difficult to pinpoint and may indicate a variety of potentially serious underlying conditions like cancer or other serious illnesses.

The GHA utilises a Vague Symptoms Protocol to ensure timely investigation and appropriate referral for patients with these types of conditions.

The campaign will include informative videos featuring doctors and patients, with the object of raising awareness within the community about such symptoms.

Common vague symptoms include unexplained weight loss, extreme tiredness, loss of appetite, pain in the abdomen, bones, or other areas; changes in bowel or bladder habits, persistent cough or hoarseness, and unexplained skin changes, sores, or mouth ulcers.

The GHA seeks to encourage early presentation and diagnosis to provide GPs with clear clinical pathways for rapid assessment and referral to consultants where appropriate.

GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, said: “The purpose of our campaign is to highlight the vital significance of early detection and appropriate medical follow-up, counting on the testimony of those who can share their experiences and insights to create awareness about vague symptoms.

“It is of paramount importance that we succeed in putting out the message to anyone with concerns, that if your symptoms are persistent you should make an appointment with your general practitioner.”

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: "Early detection of serious illnesses, such as cancer, is one of the most powerful tools we have to improve treatment outcomes and save lives. The Vague Symptoms Protocol is designed to ensure that subtle or unexplained symptoms are not overlooked, but instead investigated quickly and thoroughly so that timely interventions can be made.

“Through this campaign, we want to encourage our community to listen to their bodies, to act without delay when something feels wrong, and to have the confidence to seek medical advice. Noconcern is ever too small if it persists. By coming forward early, you give your GP the best opportunity to guide you through clear clinical pathways, leading to rapid assessment and referral when needed. This simple step can make all the difference.”