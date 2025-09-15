Visit Gibraltar attends Future of Travel Event

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, the Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP, was able to address delegates recently at the Travel Weekly's Future of Travel event in London.

Senior business leaders ran panel debates around the future of travel distribution and the outlook of travel within the setting of geopolitics and geoeconomics, while reflecting on the past year's trading.

Speakers included Garry Wilson CEO easyJet Holidays, Neil Swanson MD Tui UK & Ireland, Dame Irene Hays, Hays Travel and Samantha Stimpson CEO Fred Olsen Cruises.

The economic backdrop was set by former Chief Economist at Lloyds Bank Professor Trevor Williams.

Minister Santos was able to position Gibraltar into the mix and offer reassurances following the announcement of a Brexit Treaty.

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos GMD MP, said: "Gibraltar remains open, connected and committed to fostering strong travel and tourism partnerships across Europe and beyond. The Brexit Treaty presents an opportunity, not a barrier, for Gibraltar to build a more dynamic, accessible, and resilient travel industry".