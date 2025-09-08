Minister Arias-Vasquez to host GHA Public Meeting on 9th October 2025

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has announced that the next GHA Public Meeting will take place on Thursday 9th October 2025, at 18:00hrs at the Mayor’s Parlour, City Hall.

The agenda for the Public Meeting is as follows:

1. Welcome, Opening Remarks and Reflections – GHA Director General, Kevin McGee

2. Opening Address – Minister for Health, Care and Business

3. Presentation on Gibraltar’s New Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory – delivered by Dr Roger Moore

4. Presentation on the Cervical Screening Programme and wider screening initiatives – delivered by Dr Helen Carter

5. Q&A Session

6. Closing Remarks – Director General

7. Closing Remarks – Minister for Health, Care and Business

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and take part in discussions about the GHA’s latest initiatives, including key developments in cardiology and public health screening. Importantly, there will also be an opportunity for a Questions and Answers session from those in attendance.

Seating will be limited and early arrival is recommended to avoid disappointment. If attendees have any specific requirements such as wheelchair access, hearing loop facilities, or other accessibility needs, they are asked to inform the GHA in advance by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “These meetings are an important part of ensuring that not only do we inform the public of developments in the GHA but also listen to what they have to say. I look forward to engaging directly with the community on the 9th October.”