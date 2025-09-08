antidepresivos sin receta
Learning Disability Services Launches International Exchange with NUA Healthcare (Ireland)

Gibraltar welcomes visitors from NUA Healthcare as part of a new exchange programme with Learning Disability Services.

HM Government of Gibraltar’s Care Agency is pleased to host a group from NUA Healthcare, Ireland, arriving in Gibraltar today, 8 September 2025, for a three-day visit. This visit forms an integral component of the exchange initiative under our Learning Disability Services.

Throughout their stay, the group, comprising six residents and their accompanying staff, will participate in a range of cultural and social activities tied to Gibraltar’s vibrant National Day celebrations.

Service users from across Learning Disability Services are invited to join excursions and social events, creating opportunities for new friendships and meaningful connections.

The exchange will also feature creative elements: the visiting group will produce three short documentaries capturing their Gibraltar experience, and they intend to establish sustained connections through a pen-pal exchange, via email or traditional post, with local residents.

This initial visit is expected to open the door to opportunities for future exchanges, strengthening international links and broadening the experiences available to service users.

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “I am very pleased to welcome NUA Healthcare to Gibraltar as part of this exchange programme. Initiatives such as these provide valuable opportunities for people within our Learning Disability Services to connect, share experiences, and take part in meaningful cultural exchanges.


