GHA launch New Dementia Awareness Survey

A new survey to explore public attitudes, knowledge and experiences around Dementia has been launched by the Gibraltar Health Authority this week to mark Dementia Awareness Month in September. GHA is inviting members of the public to take part in the exercise.

The survey seeks to gather valuable insights into attitudes toward the disease including general perspectives, prevention, and knowledge of risk reduction and healthy lifestyle choices.

The findings will help the GHA and Public Health Gibraltar identify gaps in awareness and strengthen efforts to support people living with dementia, their families, and carers.

“This is our first awareness survey” said Karen Truman, Dementia Coordinator, which has been designed in collaboration with Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society and Public Health Gibraltar to collect baseline information.

The survey is open to all and takes just a few minutes to complete. Every response will contribute to shaping better services and awareness campaigns for the future, and enhance general understanding of the disease.

The survey is available online at https://forms.office.com/e/idEM0Ga0E5 or accessible by a QR code on posters and will remain open until 1st October 2025.

GHA Director General Kevin McGee said: “We encourage everyone, whether personally affected by dementia or not, to take part and help create a better understanding of how Dementia impacts lives across the community. A correct understanding of this disease will assist all stakeholders in the health sector in ensuring that we provide the best and most dignified care possible for our patients and their relatives.”

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “Dementia affects not only the individual diagnosed, but also the families, friends and carers who surround them. This survey will deepen our collective understanding of how the disease is perceived throughout Gibraltar. By listening to the lived experiences of our people, we can design more effective support services and awareness initiatives under the framework of our National Dementia Strategy. I encourage everyone to participate and help shape a more compassionate and informed Gibraltar.”