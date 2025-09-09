Minister Arias-Vasquez hosts Chair of All-Party Parliamentary Group for Gibraltar Visits during visit at St Bernard’s Hospital

Earlier today, the Minister for Health, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, hosted UK Member of Parliament and Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Gibraltar, the Hon Amanda Martin MP, during a visit to St Bernard’s Hospital. The GHA’s Director General, Medical Director and Director of Nursing also joined throughout the visit.

The visit included a presentation on the GHA’s services and strategic priorities, followed by tours of the new Oncology Suite which is currently under construction, the Cardiac Catheterisation Lab, the Accident & Emergency Department, Primary Care Centre and the Children’s Health Centre.

The GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, said: “We were delighted to welcome Ms Amanda Martin MP and to provide her with an insight into the progress we are making across our services. It is important that our partners and supporters in the UK understand the scale of transformation underway within the GHA, and we greatly appreciate the opportunity to highlight the dedication of our staff and the improvements we are delivering for patients.”

The Minister for Health, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: "It was a privilege to host Amanda in her capacity as Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Gibraltar and to share with her the important work being done at the Gibraltar Health Authority. Her visit allowed us to showcase both our achievements and the challenges we face in delivering world-class healthcare. For a community of our size, it is remarkable that we now have services such as our own Cardiac Catheterisation Lab and a new, much larger, Oncology Suite on the way. We greatly value the support of the APPG in ensuring Gibraltar’s voice is heard at Westminster and I would like to thank Amanda for her time today.”