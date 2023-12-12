antidepresivos sin receta
MoneyVal Working Group reports progress

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, the Hon Nigel Feetham KC MP, yesterday met once again with the MoneyVal Working Group for the final time in 2023 as the Group continues its work to delist Gibraltar and importantly prepare its plan for the future.

The plan for the next 3 years of this work has now been prepared and is being rolled out across all areas.

Minister Feetham commented: “The effectiveness and sustainability of Gibraltar’s work in fighting economic crime are critical aspects of our work and this requires to continue – without any interruption if we are to succeed in always remaining white listed. That is my goal and I will work with our excellent team to ensure we achieve and maintain this.


