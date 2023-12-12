GHA confirms death from Legionnaire’s Disease

The GHA has confirmed that a patient who was receiving treatment for Legionnaire’s Disease has sadly passed away.

The Director of Public Health continues to investigate the potential source of infection for the four cases identified since September and will provide any updates as soon as possible.

If you are experiencing worsening shortness of breath or are concerned about your health, please call 111 for a clinical assessment.

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: ‘It is with great sadness that the GHA can confirm that a patient has passed away from Legionnaire’s Disease. Our sincerest condolences to their family and friends.’