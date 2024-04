Representatives of the Instituto de Projecció Exterior de la Cultura Catalana (IPECC) presented HW the Mayor Carmen Gomez with a replica plaque at Catalan Bay

On Friday 19th April, representatives of the Instituto de Projecció Exterior de la Cultura Catalana (IPECC) presented HW the Mayor Carmen Gomez with a replica plaque commemorating the Catalan troops who joined the Anglo-Dutch force that captured the Rock in 1704.

The Plaque is now displayed at Catalan Bay overlooking the area where the troops disembarked.