The Chief Minister’s statement on Pedro Sanchez’s decision to remain in office

Commenting on the statement from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez that he will remain in office, the Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said:

“I am very pleased Pedro Sanchez has decided to stay on as Prime Minister of Spain. This is obviously good for Gibraltar. It is also good for decent politics. It is good for those who believe, as I do, that it is right to stand and fight for what is right and what is true in the face of lies, personal attacks and attacks on our close friends and families. People in Gibraltar should reflect on what we have seen play out in Spain as similar events surround us in modern politics around the world.”