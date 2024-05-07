Spring Cultural Programme 2024

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced its Spring Cultural Programme, which covers the period up until Friday 21st June 2024.

The following events are included:

• A visit from the Young Shakespeare Company with daily performances of ‘Henry V’ at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre for local schools from Monday 13th to Friday 17th May

• Spring Visual Arts Exhibition at Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from Wednesday 15th to Friday 24th May

• The Celebration of Opera at The Convent on Wednesday 22nd May

• ‘The Big Book Meet’ at BOOKgem, involving storytelling, meet the author and poetry open mic sessions and more, on Saturday 1st June

• Spring Short Story Competition prize-giving presentation at BookGEM on Wednesday 5th June.

• Nile Rodgers Concert at the Europa Sports Complex on Wednesday 19th June

• 25th Anniversary Melon Diesel Concert at the Europa Sports Complex on Friday 21st June Events organised by other Organisations include:

• The Gibraltar Heritage Trust 35th Annual Painting Competition on Saturday 11th May

• The Gibraltar National Museum Open Day on Saturday 1st June

The Minister for Culture, The Hon Christian Santos GMD MP said: “I wish to thank Gibraltar Cultural Services and all the entities involved in delivering this diverse and exciting Programme. There is something for people of all ages to enjoy, from theatre to art and literature to music. We are blessed to have a community that believes in and support the arts and who I am sure will thoroughly enjoy the events on offer this Spring”.