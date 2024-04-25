antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Minister for Sports completes London Marathon

This past Sunday saw an impressive turnout of over 55,000 runners for the 2024 London Marathon. Since its inception in 1981, the London Marathon has become one of the most popular marathons in the world.

Among the participants tackling the demanding 42.195 km course were several proud Gibraltarian representatives, including the Minister for Sports, Leslie Bruzon.

Commenting after the race, Minister Bruzon remarked, “Although this is not my first marathon, I am told that I am the first serving Gibraltarian minister to complete one, which makes me very proud. A big heartfelt thank you to my running colleagues and to everyone that donated to the amazing charity that is Children with Cancer UK.

 

 

 


