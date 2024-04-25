Minister for Sports Congratulates Rugby

On the 6th and 7th April the Gibraltar Rugby U13’s attended the Portugal Rugby Youth Festival held in Lisbon, where they secured a valiant 3rd place in their category and the overall tournament Fair Play award.

The Festival stands as Europe's premier youth rugby tournament, boasting 118 teams and over 2,100 competitors, with 27 U13 teams from diverse nations. Gibraltar Rugby embraced this platform for spirited competition, fostering camaraderie. It serves as a vital avenue for youth development and elevates Gibraltar Rugby's international visibility.

Gibraltar's U13 squad showcased determination and love for the game, earning accolades from Portugal's President for their stellar performance, having beaten ER Galiza 80-0. A visit from the President and Lisbon Mayor further underscored their achievements.

This journey began last year as U12s, securing an impressive 13th place in the U13 category and setting the stage for this year's ambitious pursuit of victory. With a commitment to core values of Respect, Inclusion, Discipline, and Enjoyment, Gibraltar Rugby embraced the challenge, leaving a lasting impression on participants and spectators alike.

The Minister for Sports, Leslie Bruzon, commented: “It’s always a proud moment when local athletes and teams excel on the international stage. This tournament was a testament to the hard work and determination of the players and the support team at Gibraltar Rugby”.

Images courtesy of Stephen Ignacio from the Gibraltar Chronicle.