Chief Minister Briefs HM The King on Talks Progress

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, attended a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London today.

The event marked the first of these events hosted by His Majesty the King after his return to public duties.

During the course of the event the Chief Minister was able to speak to His Majesty in the Royal Tea Tent and briefly update him, at His Majesty’s request, on the latest developments in the negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union in respect of Gibraltar's future relationship with the EU.

Mr Picardo said: "I was honoured to have the opportunity to speak to His Majesty during the course of today's event. I made very clear how happy the People of Gibraltar were to see him return to public duties after the announcement of his illness. I gave His Majesty a brief update on progress in the treaty talks with the EU. His Majesty statements to me, private as they are, left no doubt of his well known and keen interest in matters related to Gibraltar and his affection for the People of Gibraltar."

The Chief Minister was also able to share similar updates with The Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh, both of whom also, separately, displayed their keen interest in the latest developments in the talks.

Mr Picardo was accompanied to the event at Buckingham Palace by his partner, Anna.

Tomorrow, the Chief Minister will meet with the Foreign Secretary, Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton and with Overseas Territories Minister, Hon David Rutley MP, at the Foreign Office before returning to Gibraltar on Friday.