Ministry of Equality to hold Para Sports Day

The Ministry of Equality, in collaboration with Para Sports Gibraltar, will be holding a Para Sports Day on Saturday 7th September 2024 at the Tercentenary Sports Hall.

The day will allow the public to experience and play adaptive sports whilst discovering the power of inclusion and adaptability. Led by Benji Borastero, Gibraltar’s first Para-Athlete, there will be a wheelchair basketball tournament and taster sessions in para badminton, sitting volleyball and goalball.

Teams can be made up of families, friends or corporate colleagues aged 16 and over, with a minimum of 4 players and maximum of 8. Proceeds of team registrations will go towards Para Sports Gibraltar. People of all abilities are welcome.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP, said: “The Para Sports Day is designed to raise awareness of sports for people with disabilities and to create a sense of community. It will also offer firsthand experience of the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities and conversely, the inclusive and empowering nature of adaptive sports. I encourage people to sign up and join in what I am sure will be a really fun day.”

For more information or to register your interest, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The deadline for registration is on Wednesday 14th August 2024.