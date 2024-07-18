antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

Foundation in Insurance Training (FIT) programme announced

Details
Category: Local

The Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism has announced a new intake to the foundation in insurance training programme (FIT) in collaboration with the Gibraltar Insurance Institute.

This programme is open to local resident school leavers or recent graduates with an interest in insurance.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture, Tourism and responsibility for Training, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP said; “I am pleased to offer this programme as part of our upskilling initiative designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the insurance industry. By offering this programme we are opening up new career opportunities and helping to build a more skilled and competitive workforce.”

To register your interest, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and send your CV by no later than 31st July 2024.


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes