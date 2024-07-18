The GSLA Summer Sports & Leisure Programmes off to a fantastic start

Last week, the Summer Sports & Leisure Programme got off to a fantastic start after nearly two weeks of intensive training by Sports leaders and Stay and Play Leaders.

Over 200 children and young people attended the first day of the programme and numbers are expected to rise as children have a few days off to catch up on their rest before the summer party really starts.

Sports Train will be running for the next six weeks, Monday to Friday, drops offs from 9am onwards, pickups at 12.30pm. A variety of sporting and fun activities including athletics, swimming, beach volleyball and invasion games at Lathbury Sports Complex for the older age groups and so many different sports and fun activities at Bayside Sports Complex that it is difficult to list what activities will be on offer for each of the four age groups throughout the summer.

You can attend Sports Train whenever you want, you don’t have to sign on and attend every day, but Sports Train will be available to children and young people every week Monday to Friday until the 23rd August.

Working in partnership is one of the key ingredients of Gibraltar’s Summer Sports & Leisure Programmes and this year 25th anniversary of the Sports Train Programme and 15th anniversary of the Stay and Play Programmes are no exceptions. For the second year, GSLA are working with PossAbilities for children and young people who may need a little extra time and support to fully enjoy their experience and are also working in partnership with sports, arts and cultural organisations to ensure that there is something for everyone.

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon MP, said: “I welcome the start of the Summer Sports and Leisure Programme which has seen over 200 children in attendance. I would like to thank the staff at the GSLA who continue to work extremely hard every year to make this programme a success".

Activities coming up next week that are organised in addition to Sports Train and Stay and Play

• Junior Dog Training Eastern Beach Dog Training Area.

• Gymnastics Summer School – Europa Sports Complex (ESC).

• Sailing Summer Schools throughout the summer – Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club (RGYC).

• Tennis coaching to take place throughout the summer – Sandpits Tennis Club (STC).

• Happy Crafting Workshop – Arts & Crafts Centre – Casemates.

• Walks through History – Contact Museums.

• GSLA Sports Leadership, Level 1.

• Netball Summer Camp – Bayside Sports Complex (BSC).

• Canoeing Summer Camp – BSC.

• GFA Football Summer Camp Victoria Stadium.

• Ju-Jitsu/Self Defence – Gib Ju-jitsu Academy - North Jumpers Bastion

• Photography Workshops – Vault 29 Wellington Front.

• Beach Volleyball Summer camp for 11 years +.

Full details of all activities on offer throughout the summer are contained on the GSLA Website.