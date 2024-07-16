antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

HMGoG reacts to Gibraltar reference at the celebrations by the Spanish national football team

Details
Category: Local

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has issued a statement saying it is disappointed to note that several players of the Spanish male national football team celebrated their European Cup win with chants of rancid remarks about Gibraltar.

"This is a totally unnecessary mixing of a great sporting success with discriminatory political statements that are hugely offensive to Gibraltarians."

"The lamentable use of the platform of celebrations around winning the Eurocup for advancing the idea of usurping the territory of Gibraltar is contrary to the principle that sport should not be used to advance any politically controversial ideology."


