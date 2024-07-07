antidepresivos sin receta
Commander of UK Strategic Command and Commander and Director of Overseas Bases visit

General Sir James Hockenhull KBE ADC, the Commander of UK Strategic Command and Dr Sam Griffiths, Director Overseas Bases, recently made a visit to British Forces Gibraltar.

The visit was a great opportunity for the recently appointed Dr Griffiths to meet BF Gibraltar personnel, as well as a useful follow up to Gen Hockenhull’s previous visit in 2022.

The visit included office calls with His Excellency the Governor of Gibraltar, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst KCVO, CBE, the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC, and Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy, before being given a tour around His Majesty’s Naval Base, accompanying the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron on the water, engaging with the Gibraltar Defence Police, being briefed by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, paying a flying visit to RAF Gibraltar and engaging with the full range of personnel who make up British Forces Gibraltar, both military and civilian.

Commodore Tom Guy said: “This visit was an invaluable opportunity to update General Hockenhull and the newly appointed Director of Overseas Bases, Dr Sam Griffiths, and showcase the great potential that British Forces Gibraltar has to offer, and to discuss future opportunities.”


