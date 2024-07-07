antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Chief Minister reaction to appointment of Starmer, Lammy and Healy

Details
Category: Local

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: “I have today written to the Prime Minister, Rt Hon Kier Starmer MP to congratulate him on his appointment and have highlighted the historic opportunity that arises from the first time that Socialist parties are in Government in London, Madrid and Gibraltar.

I have also written to congratulate the new Foreign Secretary, Rt Hon David Lammy MP, and tell him that we are ready to continue our work to finalise a treaty between the UK and the EU on Gibraltar.

“I have also written to Rt Hon John Healey MP, who takes over at the Ministry of Defence.

“Separately, I have written to express the sincere thanks of the People of Gibraltar to the outgoing Prime Minister and Ministers who have worked with us since the election of the Conservative Government and with whom, in our time in Government, we have worked so well“.

 


