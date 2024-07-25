Minister Arias-Vasquez meets UK Public Health and Prevention Minister Andrew Gwynne MP

Earlier today the Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, met with the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Public Health and Prevention, the Hon Andrew Gwynne MP, at the Department of Health and Social Care in London.

The Ministers discussed the excellent working relationship which exists between the UK and Gibraltar Governments and Minister Arias-Vasquez was grateful for the UK Government’s continued support for Gibraltarians’ access to specialist healthcare in the United Kingdom. The Ministers discussed a number of matters, including various issues arising from the UK’s departure from the European Union.

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “I was absolutely delighted to have met Minister Andrew Gwynne at his office in London this morning. It is clear that he is a long-standing friend of Gibraltar, having visited Gibraltar a number of times, not least for our National Day celebrations. The United Kingdom and Gibraltar Governments have an excellent working relationship and I was very grateful for the Minister’s support and interest in trying to resolve some key issues that have arisen as a result of our departure from the European Union. It was great to speak about the synergies between the Department of Health and Social Care in England and the Gibraltar Health Authority. I look forward to building on our excellent relationship and to working with Minister Gwynne and the wider Department for Health and Social Care in the coming months.”